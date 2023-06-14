Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has season ending surgery

File Graphic: Lance McCullers Jr.
File Graphic: Lance McCullers Jr.(MLB.com)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Astros right-handed starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his right forearm to repair a flexor tendon and remove a bone spur Tuesday evening, Astros General Manager Dana Brown announced.

McCullers, who had not played a game yet this season, will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season, but he is expected to be back on the mound for the 2024 season. McCullers originally suffered the injury while pitching in game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series against the White Sox.

The tendon was aggravated in February of this season during a throwing session in West Palm Beach.

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” Brown said. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

