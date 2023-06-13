Heavy rain, hail brings downed trees to Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A severe thunderstorm damaged homes and knocked down many trees in Camp County Tuesday morning. It happened off County Road 2421 near Lake Bob Sandlin close to the Franklin County Line. Several trees had to be cleared before first responders could get in.

Pittsburg Fire Marshal Wesley Kizer said they got a call in the morning.

“There was some damage. A couple trees on houses; storm damage during the storms that moved through this morning. So, we responded out here,” Kizer said.

The area only has one way in and out, and it was blocked in several places by fallen trees.

“It’s called Hideaway Bay, the vicinity. Once we got those cleared out, the last one that we could do to actually get into the community had a power line down. We had to go another way around, so we took a drive through here, it’s just a drive, and walked in on foot,” Kizer said.

Their priority was to see if anyone was injured.

“Checked all the houses. Everybody’s fine. A couple houses did receive damage. Had one house that had a roof taken off and lots of trees down,” Kizer said.

Nearby, a boathouse had collapsed onto a boat. No one was in it at the time.

Kizer said they had received a severe thunderstorm alert.

“And then after that one of our deputies was out here reported that, hey, we’re getting a lot of rain and winds and hail and stuff. And then the calls started coming in saying hey, we’re getting some trees on houses,” Kizer said.

About 11 a.m., another round of hail came through the area. Kizer said about two hours later, nearly all the roads were cleared.

“Our county crews are out doing some in the vicinity. And then we’re still waiting on one more for actually the main road getting in this area. Once the power lines are moved then we’ll get that one cleared and that should open up the rest of this,” Kizer said.

By early afternoon they only had a few more driveways to clear so residents could get in and out.

The fire marshal also tells us there was a report of a Pittsburg police officer who was driving down a road when a tree fell and hit his vehicle. The officer wasn’t injured. It caused minor damage to his vehicle.

