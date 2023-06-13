Tyler Chamber awarded 5 star accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 stars.

According to a press release, the accreditation was given for the Tyler Chambers sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM.

According to Henry Bell, Tyler Area Chamber President, the “accreditation is important to our Chamber because it allows us to examine how we are viewed every five years by peers in our industry. It is a way to assure we are staying focused on our mission and vision purpose.”

The mission of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is to enhance the business environment, the economic well-being and quality of life for the Tyler area.

