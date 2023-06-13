Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler Chamber awarded 5 star accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

5 star accreditation Tyler Chamber Award
5 star accreditation Tyler Chamber Award(Tyler Chamber of Commerce)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 stars.

According to a press release, the accreditation was given for the Tyler Chambers sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. Accredited chambers are recognized for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local business communities. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM.

According to Henry Bell, Tyler Area Chamber President, the “accreditation is important to our Chamber because it allows us to examine how we are viewed every five years by peers in our industry. It is a way to assure we are staying focused on our mission and vision purpose.”

The mission of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce is to enhance the business environment, the economic well-being and quality of life for the Tyler area.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men
Chance Tyler Barnhart
Athens man arrested following pedestrian death of Gun Barrel City teen
The wreck took place on I-20 at the eastbound 539 mile marker.
1 injured, service dog killed in wreck on I-20 near Van

Latest News

National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 6-13-23
Tuesday’s Weather: A few more isolated thunderstorms today
The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana
SFA logo
SFA reports online system targeted in cyber attack