Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After another round of morning showers and thunderstorms, most of the area is dry this midday, though more showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and tonight. Like yesterday, there will be a wide spread in temperatures this afternoon due to the rain and clouds, those who are dry and see less cloud cover will likely see highs this afternoon in the low to mid 90s. Alternatively, those with the rain and the clouds may only warm into the low 80s this afternoon. While most of the afternoon hours are expected to be dry for many of us, as we approach the evening commute hours, between 4 and 6pm, storm chances will be increasing. Through the evening into the nighttime hours, there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe. The main concerns with thunderstorms today/tonight will be hail and wind, with a low (but not zero) tornado risk. As we’ve seen the last couple of mornings, this activity may linger into the morning hours of our Wednesday, so be prepared for a possibly wet evening drive tonight, and another tomorrow morning on the way out the door. Overnight, we’ll drop into the low 70s, and then warm into the low and mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. There will be a slim chance for a few showers tomorrow afternoon as well, though the chance looks lower than today’s. The rest of the week will be hot and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, likely seeing heat indices (feels like) in the 100s, and possibly the issuance of Heat Advisories. This coming weekend, still hot, but a low chance for rain will be in the forecast, though nothing to cancel plans for at this time.

