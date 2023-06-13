Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands of power outages reported across East Texas

(MGN Online)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of power outages are being reported across multiple East Texas counties after severe thunderstorms passed through the region early Tuesday morning.

According to the Wood County Electric Co-Op outage map, there are an estimate of about 2,300 reported outages in the surrounding Winnsboro area and southeastern side of Mt. Vernon. The Upshur Rural Electric Co-Op is reporting around 1,500 outages in the surrounding Pittsburg areas in Camp County.

Many East Texas counties were placed under thunderstorm watches and/or advisories. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

