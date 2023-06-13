TDCJ 18-wheeler transporting chicken feed overturned near Palestine, traffic being redirected

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice 18-wheeler truck was overturned, spilling chicken feed on FM 645 roadway near Palestine.

According to authorities, the 18-wheeler was on its way to the Coffield Unit located in Tennessee Colony when the driver veered off the roadway causing it to overturn. The 18-wheeler was delivering chicken feed and officers on the scene have confirmed that the feed spilled on the roadway.

Traffic is currently being redirected to a nearby county road and is expected to do so for at least another hour, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.