Shreveport man killed in single-vehicle crash near Waskom

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash killed a man after his vehicle rolled over in Harrison County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on June 2 around 8:15 p.m., Clinton T. Bison, 37, of Shreveport, was traveling southbound on County Road 2618, about five miles north of Waskom. The report states that Bison apparently failed to drive in a single lane and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with a fence and tree, which caused his vehicle to roll over.

Bison was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport for treatment of his injuries. He was pronounced dead on Friday, June 9.

