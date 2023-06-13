Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shreveport man killed in single-vehicle crash near Waskom

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash killed a man after his vehicle rolled over in Harrison County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on June 2 around 8:15 p.m., Clinton T. Bison, 37, of Shreveport, was traveling southbound on County Road 2618, about five miles north of Waskom. The report states that Bison apparently failed to drive in a single lane and lost control of his vehicle, colliding with a fence and tree, which caused his vehicle to roll over.

Bison was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport for treatment of his injuries. He was pronounced dead on Friday, June 9.

