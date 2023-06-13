National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Race officials with the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship have called off the first day of competition due to reported weather risks in Longview.

Severe-warned storms are moving through the region deeming the inaugural race too dangerous to go through with. Race officials will hold a pilot briefing again Wednesday morning ahead of their next attempt at an early morning start.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

