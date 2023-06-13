Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

National Hot Air Balloon Championship’s first race called off due to weather risks

(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Race officials with the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship have called off the first day of competition due to reported weather risks in Longview.

Severe-warned storms are moving through the region deeming the inaugural race too dangerous to go through with. Race officials will hold a pilot briefing again Wednesday morning ahead of their next attempt at an early morning start.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men
Chance Tyler Barnhart
Athens man arrested following pedestrian death of Gun Barrel City teen
The wreck took place on I-20 at the eastbound 539 mile marker.
1 injured, service dog killed in wreck on I-20 near Van

Latest News

New Boston, Texas, debuts Juneteenth festival this year
New Boston prepping for Juneteenth festival, parade
Balloons being prepared for the Monday practice flight.
Longview hot air balloon practice flight stalled by weather
U.M. ARMY mission group provides outreach in East Texas
U.M. ARMY mission group provides outreach in East Texas
Juneteenth and David Overstreet Day will be celebrated simultaneously.
Big Sandy to celebrate pro football player’s life for Juneteenth