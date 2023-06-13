Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm start with a few isolated thunderstorms moving into East Texas.  Some of these storms could bring high wind gusts and small hail, so a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all counties along and north of I-20 through 10am this morning.  Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon and a few more isolated thunderstorms could develop late afternoon and evening.  Areas that see rain may only top out in the upper 80s.  However, those that miss out on the rain today will reach the lower 90s.  Slight chances for rain stick around tomorrow, but are gone by the end of the week with quickly warming temperatures.

