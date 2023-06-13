Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand Saline man killed in I-20 crash near Waskom

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County on Monday.

A Texas DPS report said that Joshua D. Benz, 42, of Grand Saline, was killed when his Chrysler Town and Country rolled on I-20 near Waskom around 5:01 a.m. Monday. According to the report, the crash was a result of Benz failing to drive in a single lane. After Benz’ car rolled, Kwabena A. Yeboah, 42, of Cumming, Georgia, reportedly collided with Benz. Yeboah was driving a Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer. Yeboah was uninjured according to the report.

According to the report, the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry.

