ERCOT issues weather watch for Texans as summer heat leads to more demand for electricity

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - High forecasted temperatures led ERCOT to issue a weather watch for Texans that will be in effect from Thursday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 21.

The grid operator explained a weather watch is an advance notification to consumers that current weather will result in high demand. “Grid conditions are normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower,” ERCOT warned.

“We are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week,” Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and CEO, further explained.

“ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

ERCOT’s supply and demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak in demand this week, but the grid operator reassured Texans it currently has enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand.

ERCOT reported eleven new peak demand records last year, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever. The current record is 80.148 GWs which was set on July 20, 2022.

You can sign up to get grid notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at www.ercot.com/txans.

