Angelina County jail receives first inspection with Selman as sheriff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -It’s been four and a half months since the Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman took office.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office received a great report from the Texas Jail Commission on a limited inspection of the county jail. This was the first inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards since Sheriff Tom Selman took office. A Limited inspection deals with the paper trails inside of the facility.

“Most of the jails work involves record keeping and records of how we handle situations, and what is going on in the jail,” Selman said.

It was found that the jail had no technicalities that needed immediate attention.

When Selman took office, his goal was to get the jail accredited by the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association. According to the National Institute of Corrections, Texas has 252 jails. 191 of those are accredited.

“It is a part of our plan and our commitment to the county to operate our jail at the highest level. Our budget at the jail is many millions of dollars and because of that, we are obligated to make sure the jail is run and operated correctly,” Selman said.

Staffing was a huge issue when Selman took office. Today, the jail is nearly fully staffed, with three openings.

“Our main population does consist of males, so we are adequately staffed to take care of the main population at this time,” Selman said.

Patrol was lacking 10 deputies at the beginning and now 5 spots are open, and applications are coming in every day.

Selman says as far as the jail expansion project, architects are drawing up plans to bring to commissioners court to go out for bids.

He says the transitional phase of changing administrations has eased up and they are looking forward to next year.

“I would like to improve our fleet, and with an aging fleet we have a lot of mechanical problems, and so I’m hoping with our budget talks with the commissioners, that they will help put us in a little bit better position,” Selman said.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.