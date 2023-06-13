2 arrested in connection with 2022 shooting death of Marshall man

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday by Marshall police officers in connection with a 2022 shooting death.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, of Houston, and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, of Marshall, were arrested and charged with murder. Both were given a $1 million bond for the murder charge and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Marshall police officers were dispatched at 9:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Holland St. in regards to a “trouble unknown” call. Upon arrival, responders were notified that someone had been shot and were in the process of being transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center by private vehicle.

At the hospital, officers said they located a car with multiple bullet impacts on the passenger side. Upon locating the driver, officers learned the passenger had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant apparently wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

The victim, Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., 20, of Marshall, later died as a result of his injuries.

“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.

