$164K worth of property stolen in Panola County recovered across Texas, Louisiana

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday about several instances of stolen property from across the county having been recovered in various Texas counties, as well as in Louisiana.

First, on April 26, a 2008 Chevy pickup, two trailers, and a Kubota side-by-side were reported stolen from a business on FM 999.

The pickup was recovered on April 30 in Converse, Louisiana. The sheriff’s statement said that at that time, a suspect was identified, but did not tell the suspect’s name.

On May 8 the Kubota UTV was recovered at a residence in Panola County, and on May 25 one of the trailers was found on a lease location near Clayton. The value of the property was over $13,000, the sheriff’s statement said.

On June 2 sheriff’s office dispatchers received a series of calls about vehicle thefts. A 2021 Ford F250 and a utility trailer were stolen from a residence on FM 1971, the sheriff said. The trailer was found abandoned on CR 170.

On June 12 the truck was recovered in Frio County following a pursuit by Border Patrol agents. The recovered property in the case had a value in excess of $70,000.

A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup was stolen from an RV park on Hwy 79N and was later located on FM 123 near River Hill. The truck was valued at $27,000.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office has recovered a number of stolen vehicles and other items.
Finally, a 2019 Ram 3500 pickup was taken from another RV park on Hwy 79N. It was recovered on June 10 in Livingston. The truck and its contents were valued at $54,000.

The sheriff’s office statement did not say whether any arrests have been made in the case.

