WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches

Thousands of dead fish washed ashore on beaches along Freeport, TX on Friday, June 9. Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
From TMX

FREEPORT, Texas - Thousands of dead fish washed ashore on beaches along Freeport, TX on Friday, June 9.

Images on social media show the stretch of Bryan Beach and Quintana Beach Country Park with dead fish floating or littered along the sands.

Authorities determined that the cause of the fish kill was a “low dissolved oxygen” event.

