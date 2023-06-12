Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor online

Rayme Everett
Rayme Everett(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of six men involved in a sexual predator bust pleaded guilty on Monday.

Rayme Everett, 23, of Tyler, was arrested in Oct. 2022 along with five others in a Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division undercover operation. The six men were booked into the Smith County Jail for online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. On Monday, Everett pleaded guilty to the crime in Judge Kerry Russell’s court, and agreed to a 12-year prison sentence.

According to DPS, online solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.

