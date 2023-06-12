Tyler man awakes to his parked car involved in crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man woke up to a surprising scene outside his home Saturday morning: a three vehicle crash with one car on top of another.

Two cars were parked and unoccupied, but the third was his own.

It happened at the 1500 block of E. Houston Street in Tyler around 5:30 a.m. Tyler resident Chris Fisher was awoken by Tyler Police. They informed him about the wreck outside his door.

“Still pretty dark out, around 5:30 in the morning, and so I got there and I saw they were out there. I’d seen where the one car had hit my neighbor’s car. I didn’t really see mine until I got closer and put my glasses on and I was like oh, me too,” said Fisher.

We asked police about the cause of the crash, but it’s not available at this time. The car facing the other direction hit the unoccupied parked red car head on. The driver was still accelerating.

“And it kept on going until it hit mine and then he went up on top of mine and that’s kind of what jolted her awake,” Fisher added. “So luckily she’s completely okay, she’s fine. Her airbags went off and it’s probably kind of for the best that she hit us and went slower versus hitting a pole and hitting someone directly.”

Tow trucks had arrived, along with the driver’s husband to pick her up. And when things started to settle down, her luck just got worse.

“The back end of the truck bed sliced into her husband’s truck and got a pretty big thing there so PD was still here. We were all still here. We all just kind of all just cringed at the exact same time and well guess I got to go write another report you know.”

Fisher said he’s had that corolla for seven years now. But looking on the bright side, he said this is a sign for an upgrade.

