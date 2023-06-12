Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man awakes to his parked car involved in crash

A Tyler man woke up to a surprising scene outside his home Saturday morning: a three vehicle crash with one car on top of another.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man woke up to a surprising scene outside his home Saturday morning: a three vehicle crash with one car on top of another.

Two cars were parked and unoccupied, but the third was his own.

It happened at the 1500 block of E. Houston Street in Tyler around 5:30 a.m. Tyler resident Chris Fisher was awoken by Tyler Police. They informed him about the wreck outside his door.

“Still pretty dark out, around 5:30 in the morning, and so I got there and I saw they were out there. I’d seen where the one car had hit my neighbor’s car. I didn’t really see mine until I got closer and put my glasses on and I was like oh, me too,” said Fisher.

We asked police about the cause of the crash, but it’s not available at this time. The car facing the other direction hit the unoccupied parked red car head on. The driver was still accelerating.

“And it kept on going until it hit mine and then he went up on top of mine and that’s kind of what jolted her awake,” Fisher added. “So luckily she’s completely okay, she’s fine. Her airbags went off and it’s probably kind of for the best that she hit us and went slower versus hitting a pole and hitting someone directly.”

Tow trucks had arrived, along with the driver’s husband to pick her up. And when things started to settle down, her luck just got worse.

“The back end of the truck bed sliced into her husband’s truck and got a pretty big thing there so PD was still here. We were all still here. We all just kind of all just cringed at the exact same time and well guess I got to go write another report you know.”

Fisher said he’s had that corolla for seven years now. But looking on the bright side, he said this is a sign for an upgrade.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
Frank Adams, Jr.
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail

Latest News

Roadwork for the week of June 12
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A driver crashed into a trailer on Beckham Avenue in Tyler.
Car drives into trailer on Beckham Avenue in Tyler
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale