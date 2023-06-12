Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Boston prepping for Juneteenth festival, parade

By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — Setup is underway in New Boston for a three-day festival. This is the first year the city has teamed up with the Juneteenth Organization of New Boston to celebrate Juneteenth.

“We are going to have a parade, carnival, food vendors, and arts and crafts,” said Patricia Thompson, organizer of the city’s Juneteenth festival.

Thompson began the Juneteenth organization two years ago.

[ArkLaTex Juneteenth Celebrations for 2023]

“It’s a diverse group. We are all working together to create something wonderful in the city,” she said.

On Monday, June 12, members of the organization and New Boston city leaders gathered at the city’s museum to get a firsthand look at the more than 60 pieces of art being displayed as part of the celebration. The festival is set for June 15-17.

New Boston Mayor Ron Humphrey said the city came on board to make the Juneteenth celebration a communitywide effort.

“We didn’t want it to be any type of separate effort or anything like that. We wanted it to be an event to unite the city rather than separate the city.”

The Juneteenth Committee of New Boston is a nonprofit; the festival is a fundraiser to provide scholarships and education.

“I want the children to see that the organization is a diverse organization,” Thompson said. “And I want them to see that we do not all have to look alike and we can still be able to get along and work together.”

She added that the parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown New Boston.

