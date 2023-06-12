Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches Christ Episcopal Church celebrates 175 years

Members of the Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches gathered for a special Sunday service as they celebrated the church’s 175th anniversary.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Christ Episcopal Church in Nacogdoches gathered for a special Sunday service as they celebrated the church’s 175th anniversary.

“It’s really a privilege and honor to do this. It’s more fun when you get to do these for events that are actually older than I am,” said Texas state representative Travis Clardy as he presented the church with a state resolution.

“I never ever thought that I would be sitting here in a role like this participating in something as historic as this. It’s an honor and quite humbling,” said senior warden Terry DeRise.

The church is recognized as the oldest protestant church in the city limits and one of the five first episcopal churches in Texas.

“So, while Texas was still a nation, we were founding these churches,” DeRise said.

The church was built in 1851 on Church Street, and in 1939 it relocated to North Mound Street, where it is today.

A reception followed after the service, where members ate sweet treats and socialized.

Deacon Wanda Cuniff said she has been a member since 1985, and that it was a great time to come together.

“We used the 1789 book of common prayer which is very historic, and that was a lot of fun. So, I’m just very grateful we’ve gotten to this point,” said Cuniff.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
Frank Adams, Jr.
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail

Latest News

The 86th annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo
Rodeo ladies make an impression at Gladewater Round-Up
Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala
35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money to help fight cancer
Marion County health fair brings attention to local medical resources
Marion County health fair brings attention to local medical resources