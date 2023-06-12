Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a very warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s today with light winds.  There is another chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late today and that chance for rain sticks around through midweek.  Winds pick up out of the southwest tomorrow and temperatures begin to rise.  Expect highs in the lower to mid 90s through midweek.  As chances for rain decrease, afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 90s by the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
Frank Adams, Jr.
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
Marcus Holloway
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-12-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips