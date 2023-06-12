Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Well, are you ready? Summer makes it return known this week, and that means highs in the upper 90s and likely feels like temps. in the triple digits! I would not be surprised if we see Heat Advisories issued later this week, but I’m probably getting ahead of myself. Let’s first chat briefly about the next couple of days. As we saw isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evenings over the weekend, we’ll continue to see the same through at least Tuesday, maybe Wednesday. Already today thunderstorms in Oklahoma are skirting along the Red River and may creep into East Texas early this afternoon. Then, this evening, a few thunderstorms are expected to develop along and west of I-35 in North/Central Texas and move east into our area. These thunderstorms will generally be weakening by the time they move into East Texas, though they could still produce strong wind, hail, and an isolated tornado. (And those will be the same threats for any thunderstorms we may see on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.) For many of us, the next couple of days will just be mostly sunny to partly cloudy days with highs in the low to mid 90s, but for some, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. By the second half of the week, rain chances will be on the decline and temperatures will be on the rise. Highs for Thursday through the weekend are expected to be in the upper 90s, and possibly the 100s in some warmer areas. Even though widespread triple digits aren’t expected, I suspect we’ll see Heat Advisories issued for this time period as Heat Indices, or the feels like temperatures, will be in the 100s. As mentioned yesterday, there continue to be some hints at a chance for showers and thunderstorms at times this weekend, but the data is still too inconsistent to pinpoint a day or time. That said, I’ve put a low chance in the forecast for Saturday just to get something on the board, but keep in mind that this could change. Other than that low rain chance, Father’s Day Weekend looks hot and breezy!

