Judge recuses self from Longview murder trial

124th District Judge Alfonso Charles says he will not hear the trial of Troy James Rider II.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A judge in a Longview murder trial has recused himself.

124th District Judge Alfonso Charles says he will not hear the trial of Troy James Rider II because of a potential conflict.

Rider has been charged with the deaths of Lori Susan Perez and Kristy Nicole Perez of Longview. They were found shot to death in a Longview home in February of 2019.

Rider remains in custody under a $2 million bond.

Judge Charles will announce tomorrow who will preside over the case.

