Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men

Darius Gates
Darius Gates(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Hallsville man has been arrested following the shooting deaths of two men on Sunday.

Darius C. Gates, Jr., 26, was detained by Harrison County Police officers following a 7:30 p.m. call regarding shots fired. Authorities had responded to the call on Robertson Road in Hallsville, where a black Chevrolet Tahoe matching the caller’s description was found nearby. The Tahoe, later found to be driven by Gates, led officers on a chase into Gregg County, where they were able to make the arrest.

The two victims were found in the front yard of a house on Robertson Street with apparent gunshot wounds, near where the call was made. They were identified as Keyan Jernigan, 29, and Duane Jernigan, 49.

Gates was booked into the Harrison County Jail on two counts of capital murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, and delivery of marijuana. A bond amount has not yet been set.

