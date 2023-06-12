Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gun Barrel City teen hit, killed while crossing street

Texas Police Lights
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gun Barrel City woman was killed while crossing the street early Sunday morning.

Haylie Grimes, 17, died at the scene, which was on FM 317, 3.5 miles east of Athens, at 2:37 a.m.

According to the DPS report, Grimes was on the westbound shoulder and talking to a driver that was stopped partially in the westbound lane. Samuel Bautista, 19, who was driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, drove into the eastbound lane and disregarded a no-passing zone and came to a stop. Tyler Barnhart, 19, of Athens, was driving a 2021 Kia Rio and struck Bautista’s car and Grimes. Grimes was crossing the westbound lane to be picked up by Bautista, according to the report.

Barnhart was treated and released from an Athens hospital. Bautista was treated at the scene and released.

