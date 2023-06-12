Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Gov. Abbott holds bill signing on ‘parent empowerment’ legislation

On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Gov. Abbott signed a number of bills related to education in Texas.

“We’re here today to sign multiple bills that improve our schools,” Abbott said. “The House and Senate did a great job this session already to provide transformative changes to education in the State of Texas.”

The following bills were signed:

  • HB1605 - “Relating to instructional material and technology, the adoption of essential knowledge and skills for certain public school foundation curriculum subjects, and the extension of additional state aid to school districts for the provision of certain instructional materials; authorizing a fee.”
  • HB 1926 - “Relating to the expiration date and funding of the supplemental special education services program.”
  • HB 3803 - “Relating to allowing parents and guardians to elect for a student to repeat or retake a course or grade.”
  • HB 900 - “Relating to the regulation of library materials sold to or included in public school libraries.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Frank Adams, Jr.
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife

Latest News

Rayme Everett
Tyler man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor online
Chance Tyler Barnhart
Athens man arrested following pedestrian death of Gun Barrel City teen
Credit: Darrell Schoppe via SPECTEE /TMX
WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Freeport beaches
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men