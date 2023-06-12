Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong/Severe T’Storms Possible for some through Wednesday AM
Strong/severe thunderstorms will be possible over portions of ETX through Wed AM. Not everyone will see the stronger storms.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A SLIGHT Risk for strong/severe thunderstorms has been posted for the northern 2/3rds of East Texas through early Wednesday morning. Very isolated, strong/severe storms are possible, but not everyone in the slight risk will see storms. They are expected to occur, but not everyone will experience the strongest storms. We will continue to monitor all of them and let you know where they are expected to be and when they move out. This Slight Risk means that there is a 15% chance that these storms will occur within 25 miles of any point. If and when they occur...large hail and very gusty thunderstorm winds will be possible. We could see these storms this evening...once again over northern areas tomorrow morning and once again during the evening hours. Wednesday, we could see a few over northern areas once again. The southernmost section of East Texas only has a very slight chance for stronger storms to occur. Once the storms move out on Wednesday, we will have a very slight chance for rain late Friday and late Saturday. Temperatures are expected to soar once we hit the latter part of this week...into the upper 90s Friday through Monday...at least. Breezy conditions are expected Friday through Monday as well. Looks like a partly cloudy, hot, and humid Father’s Day ahead.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Jeremy McCoy
Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputy killed in Sunday wreck
Longview police investigating fatal shooting
Darius Gates
Hallsville man accused in shooting deaths of 2 men
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

Latest News

Chance for strong/severe thunderstorms through Wed AM. Not everyone will see the storms.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-12-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 6-12-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips