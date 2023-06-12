East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A SLIGHT Risk for strong/severe thunderstorms has been posted for the northern 2/3rds of East Texas through early Wednesday morning. Very isolated, strong/severe storms are possible, but not everyone in the slight risk will see storms. They are expected to occur, but not everyone will experience the strongest storms. We will continue to monitor all of them and let you know where they are expected to be and when they move out. This Slight Risk means that there is a 15% chance that these storms will occur within 25 miles of any point. If and when they occur...large hail and very gusty thunderstorm winds will be possible. We could see these storms this evening...once again over northern areas tomorrow morning and once again during the evening hours. Wednesday, we could see a few over northern areas once again. The southernmost section of East Texas only has a very slight chance for stronger storms to occur. Once the storms move out on Wednesday, we will have a very slight chance for rain late Friday and late Saturday. Temperatures are expected to soar once we hit the latter part of this week...into the upper 90s Friday through Monday...at least. Breezy conditions are expected Friday through Monday as well. Looks like a partly cloudy, hot, and humid Father’s Day ahead.

