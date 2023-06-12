49er Trent Williams says Longview pride keeps him coming back for football camp

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - When it comes to giving back, 49ers’ Trent Williams has no trouble staying relevant in his hometown of Longview. He’s been doing this for 13 years, and when he was the age of these young football campers, he was in their shoes learning from another Longview Lobo turned NFL star: Bobby Taylor.

“Once I used to do those, you know I always wanted if I made it in that position, to come back and kind of emulate that. You know, make it free for everybody,” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t have to do this, but his spirit is sure to rub off as these athletes understand and aren’t taking the opportunity for granted.

“It’s fun, I’ve never done anything like this before. But it’s cool to come out here and try something new,” Levi Cole, of White Oak, said.

“It’s very special he reached out to me and told me he’d really like me to come, and he’s very close to some people in my family the also encouraged me to come,” said Keiuntae Talley, of Longview. “It’s just cool he came from Longview a very small town and made in to the big leagues. And I’m trying to do what he did.”

And though he plays in San Francisco, Longview is his home and will always be.

“If it was accepted, I’d get it tattooed on my forehead. That’s how proud I am to be from Longview. To be a homegrown Lobo to, you know, go to the heights I’ve been. None of that would have been possible without the structure, the coaching I got coming from Longview made it all possible,” said Williams.

