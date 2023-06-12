1 injured, service dog killed in wreck on I-20 near Van
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - A person was rescued using the Jaws of Life then flown to a hospital following a crash on I-20 Monday afternoon.
At about 3:04 p.m., the City of Van Fire Department and the Van Police Department, along with Texas DPS and Christus EMS, were dispatched to a major accident on I-20 at the eastbound 539 mile marker.
Authorities said one victim had to be extricated from his vehicle using Hurst eDraulics rescue tools (Jaws of Life).
The victim was flown to a hospital by Flight for Life for evaluation and treatment. The victim’s service dog perished in the crash, officials said.
A significant traffic delay was reported on I-20 eastbound as of 4:30 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as crews work to clear the roadway.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.