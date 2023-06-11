Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible tonight across our western and northern counties. A few storms will be capable of damaging winds and even some larger hail, as well as some heavy rainfall at times. Overall storm coverage is not expected to be widespread, but it is still important to be mindful of these storms for the next few hours. We will see similar chances for storms over the next few days as a stalled cold front sits over northern portions of East Texas through Tuesday before lifting back to the north as a warm front. Each afternoon and evening, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, capable of damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning. While most will likely not see much of anything, the random, scattered nature of these storms means that everyone should be weather alert if they plan on being out and about during the PM hours each day. A few more showers and isolated storms will be possible on Wednesday, then the forecast trends dry for all of East Texas for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will remain very warm for the first half of this week, with highs for most ranging in the lower to middle 90s Monday through Wednesday. Expect conditions to get even hotter Thursday through Sunday as highs rocket into the upper 90s each afternoon, with heat index values likely sitting well over 100 degrees.

