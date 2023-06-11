Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rodeo ladies make an impression at Gladewater Round-Up

Summer Gay and and Megan Gay-Meyer talk about how they got into rodeo and how they hope to expand opportunities for women.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple of rodeo ladies are making a name for themselves working areas previously dominated by cowboys.

With the end of the 86th annual Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, many spectators watched the fan-favorite bull riding events. Observers noted that there were two cowgirls working the chute areas, one of them doing the job of “flanking” bulls.

Summer Gay and and Megan Gay-Meyer both worked the chutes at this year’s rodeo. Both are the nieces of eight-time world champion bull rider Don Gay. The pair talked about how they got into rodeo and how they hope to expand opportunities for women in rodeo.

