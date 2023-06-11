Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Inmate back in custody after escaping Morris County Jail

Marcus Holloway
Marcus Holloway(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate who escaped while on work detail is back in custody Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Marcus Holloway, 39, escaped from the Morris County Jail while he was on work detail. Holloway had been in the county jail since April 18 on misdemeanor charges including theft, criminal mischief and evading arrest.

On Sunday, Sheriff Jack Martin said Holloway was back in custody.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

