Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dillard’s in Tyler is saying goodbye to a longtime employee, and even that may be an understatement. After nearly 74 years of service, Melba Mebane is retiring.

“She kind of had outgrown most of the fellow employees, and all retired, and it was kind of a new generation, so she decided, ‘Maybe time to go do something fun,’” said Melba’s son, Terry Mebane.

It all goes back to 1949 when Melba started as an elevator operator. She later worked in the men’s clothing department and eventually stayed in cosmetology.

“I loved everybody there, and I loved to go to work every day,” said Melba.

Terry added, “She loved, she really enjoyed the conversations with the people.”

The vice president of Dillard’s, Drue Dillard Matheny, has known Melba for 65 years. She said, “She is the happiest most ‘up’ person -- gives so much service to the community. She’s made so many friends. I would come watch her in cosmetics and just go, ‘I wish I could be like that,’ because she was incredible with people. Still is.”

Saturday afternoon, a celebration was held to honor her hard work and dedication.

“What does it mean to you to have your co-workers and community put on this celebration?” she was asked.

“Oh, I love it,” Melba responded. “I didn’t know I had so many friends.”

Dillard’s also awarded her with a certificate of excellence for being the longest-working employee there.

“We love you,” said Matheny. “You’ve been one of the most important people at Dillard’s for 70 years, and we love you, and God bless you.”

As Melba enters this next chapter, she says she plans to rest, travel and eat some good food.

