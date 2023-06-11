35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money to help fight cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held Saturday evening to help in the fight against cancer.

Hundreds of East Texans gathered to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal is to raise $530,000. So far, the American Cancer Society has helped fund a transportation grant that has benefited East Texas hospitals and its patients.

“One of my principle goals for the next two years is to improve the access to care for patients in Northeast Texas. I’m sorry to say, in Northeast Texas we have one of the worst cancer survivor rates in the state, and that’s because too many patients are diagnosed with late-stage cancer,” Oncology Institute Director for Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute Dr. Steven Curley said. “So, we’re partnering with the American Cancer Center at the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute to really get the word out to patients and their families on the importance of screening and prevention of cancer.”

To date, more than $17 million has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer services, including cancer research.

