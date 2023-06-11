Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money to help fight cancer

Hundreds of East Texans gathered to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal is to raise $530,000.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 35th annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala was held Saturday evening to help in the fight against cancer.

Hundreds of East Texans gathered to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal is to raise $530,000. So far, the American Cancer Society has helped fund a transportation grant that has benefited East Texas hospitals and its patients.

“One of my principle goals for the next two years is to improve the access to care for patients in Northeast Texas. I’m sorry to say, in Northeast Texas we have one of the worst cancer survivor rates in the state, and that’s because too many patients are diagnosed with late-stage cancer,” Oncology Institute Director for Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute Dr. Steven Curley said. “So, we’re partnering with the American Cancer Center at the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute to really get the word out to patients and their families on the importance of screening and prevention of cancer.”

To date, more than $17 million has been raised locally to support both local and national cancer services, including cancer research.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Frank Adams, Jr.
Longview man accused of refusing medical treatment for wife
Jose Rodriguez, Jr.
Longview man arrested in connection with early morning homicide
Marcus Holloway
Inmate on work detail escapes Morris County Jail
Donald Burns
Tyler man sentenced to 25 years for drunken driving

Latest News

Melba Mebane is retiring.
Dillard’s employee in Tyler retires after over 70 years of service
Marion County health fair brings attention to local medical resources
Marion County health fair brings attention to local medical resources
Texas Blueberry Festival
Nacogdoches blueberry festival attracts visitors from all over state
Five blocks of food, fun and festivities
Tomato Fest kicks off in downtown Jacksonville