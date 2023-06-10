Tatum police say robbery suspects acted ‘methodically’

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three masked people who tried to rob a convenience store.

It happened at the ‘Brake Time’ store on Hill street Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspects tried to conceal their identities, but they’re betting someone will able to identify at least one of them.

Tatum police sergeant Bobby Jones is still analyzing security video from the Friday morning robbery of a convenience store.

“We had 3 individuals come into the Brake-Time convenience store and they were wearing ski masks and gloves so we really don’t have any good shots of facial features or anything like that,” he says.

The armed suspects attempted the robbery around 4 am Friday morning.

“One of them had a weapon, pointed a gun at the attendant. other 2 were armed as well,” Jones says.

The suspects were meticulous about covering their faces and hands.

They ordered the clerk outside, but failing to open a cash register they quickly left the building.

But there are some things in the security video and images that give Tatum police a few clues to work with.

The energy and gate of the 3 suggest they’re young.

“We feel like they’re between the ages of 18 and 23 in that range,” the sergeant says.

Jones believes the suspects holding a ‘powder blue’ colored gun may be a young woman. A purse strap can be seen on the persons shoulder in one image.

New bright yellow gloves on another suspect are recognized as being purchased from a farm supply.

And the trio appear to know the layout and are methodical about timing to get in and out. Suggesting and organized plan.

“I believe they were on a time schedule,” Bobby says.

Jones hopes something in this will be recognized.

“They we’re armed and dangerous. Very important that we get these individuals identified and in jail as soon as possible,” he says.

The trio did steal lottery tickets from the store. If you recognize any of the suspects, call Tatum police, or the Rusk or Panola county sheriff’s offices.

Tatum police released a second video, which they said shows a different angle from a robbery that took place Friday.

Tatum police release video from store robbery

