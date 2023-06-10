Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches blueberry festival attracts visitors from all over state

KTRE’s Mariela Gonzales spoke with the president of the Kiwanis Club of Nacogdoches, Darrel McDonald, about the blueberry pancakes the Kiwanis are serving.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Kiwanis are making and serving visitors delicious blueberry pancakes as part of the 33rd annual Texas Blueberry Festival.

KTRE’s Mariela Gonzales spoke with the president of the Kiwanis Club of Nacogdoches, Darrel McDonald.

“We try to get the public out and about and enjoy fresh blueberries picked in the East Texas area, get them in a great batter, and we cook them to an exquisitely fine texture,” McDonald said. “You can’t beat them!”

He also said there were many different sights to see at the event.

“There are around 180 vendors in the area,” McDonald explained. “You can come pick blueberries on your own. It’s just a great opportunity, and it’s a wonderful day to be in East Texas.”

The blueberry festival took place on the downtown Nacogdoches square.

