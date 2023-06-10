Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marion County health fair brings attention to local medical resources

UT Tyler partnered with the Marion County community to hold a health fair on Saturday, bringing together a network of caregivers.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UT Tyler partnered with the Marion County community to hold a health fair on Saturday, bringing together a network of caregivers so residents could learn about their options.

The event took place at the Jefferson Community Center and offered a range of on-site medical services, from mobile mammography to vision screenings, blood pressure checks and more. There was even a meet and greet with local law enforcement for kids.

Dr. Carolyn Morales said the fair is also about highlighting where more support is needed.

“We are very grateful to be part of this effort at the UT Tyler School of Medicine, and so we know that there are needs here in Marion County, and we’re happy to be a partner in that effort, and we know that there is a grass-roots effort happening within Marion County, so the more attention we can bring to the issues and the needs here, I think it’s just critically important for us to do,” Morales said.

She said the providers who attend are watching to see how many community members participate, hoping to have the event grow and evolve year after year.

Those who wish to support this goal can contact the Marion County Resource Coalition, led by the local alderman, who serves as the president of the group.

The event took place at the Jefferson Community Center.
The event took place at the Jefferson Community Center.(Marion County Resource Coalition)

