Longview man arrested in connection with early morning homicide

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating an early morning homicide.

On June 10 at about 2:52 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison Street, according to a post from the Longview Police Department.

They located two men with apparent gunshot wounds; police said one victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the residence. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Aleksei Gamez, police said.

Detectives have identified and arrested Jose Rodriguez, Jr., 25, who is accused of capital murder. Bond has been set at $500,000. Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online.

