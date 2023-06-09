Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler woman pleads guilty to injuring special needs child

A Tyler woman accused of recklessly injuring a special needs child will avoid immediate jailtime after pleading guilty Friday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman accused of recklessly injuring a special needs child will avoid immediate jailtime after pleading guilty Friday.

Jessica Renee Fowler, 36, was arrested in May 2022 for causing injury to a young child who Fowler provided nighttime care for. Fowler was a registered nurse at the time, and her arrest affidavit made the case that she caused intentional injury to the child. In Judge Austin Jackson’s court on Friday, Fowler pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless injury. Jackson deferred adjudication for one year.

In the original case, the mother had a nurse practitioner check the child after discovering an injury to her right arm. While she waited, she went through videos captured by the NEST camera that was in the child’s room. She then said that she saw Fowler abusing the child during the night on the video, by tying her arm behind her back in bed, by dropping her legs forcefully during diaper changes, which affected the child’s hips, and by extending her arm out on the crib mattress, placing a pillow over the arm, and pressing down forcefully on it to hurt the child. She did other harmful things to cause Jane pain, as well, according to the arrest affidavit. Her demeanor showed disdain for Jane and annoyance with her, the affidavit said.

Fowler was arrested on March 7, 2022, on a bond of $200,000, and bonded out the same day.

Related

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

Timothy Chappelle stands before Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
Trial set for Smith County inmate who escaped transport van
Timothy Chappelle stands before Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.
Trial set for Smith County inmate who escaped transport van
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Tyler woman pleads guilty to injuring special needs child