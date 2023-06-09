Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man sentenced to 25 years for drunken driving

Donald Burns
Donald Burns((Source: Coffee City Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of crashing into two cars in the parking lot of a Coffee City store has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Donald Ray Burns, 54, was accused of crashing into vehicles in the parking lot of a Dollar General in July of 2022 and charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time or more. On June 6, 2023, he was sentenced in Henderson County, in 392nd District Judge Scott McKee’s court.

Police said on July 9, 2022, Burns had left the roadway of SH 155 at a high rate of speed before colliding with two vehicles, narrowly missing several propane tanks by a few feet. The force of the crash sent the last vehicle into the wall of the store and even knocked merchandise off the shelves inside. Burns got out of his truck after crashing and then returned to it, starting it and attempting to leave, police said.

Police said after further investigation, an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and two empty Budweiser beer cans were located inside Burns’ truck. Burns has multiple prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, police said, including two prior felony convictions.

Burns has been sentenced to 25 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, with 332 days of jail credit at the time of sentencing.

Images of the scene of the crash in July 2022.

