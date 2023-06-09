Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler man killed in single-vehicle crash in Henderson County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Athens.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, Aaron Nicholas Weeks, 25, of Tyler was traveling westbound on US Highway 175 when his Toyota Corolla left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. This launched his vehicle into the air and Weeks was ejected from the vehicle.

Weeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

