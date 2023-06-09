Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial set for Smith County inmate who escaped transport van

By Kristine Guevara and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a man who is accused of escaped police custody while being transported in a van.

On April 4, Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with one count of criminal mischief, one count of escape while arrested, and two counts of intended burglary of a habitation.

During a hearing Friday, Chappelle’s defense attempted to quash the charges because they claimed Chappelle’s alleged actions do not meet the requirements of an indictment. However, Judge Austin Reeve Jackson denied the motion.

Chappelle will begin a trial by jury on August 21.

Previous reporting:

Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler

