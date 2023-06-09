Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum police release video from store robbery

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum police have released videos from a Friday morning robbery of a convenience store.

According to police, three suspects robbed Break Time, located at 335 Hill Street.

The video shows three masked men walk into the store and order the clerk to go outside. It appears they try to open a cash register but they are unsuccessful and leave the building.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery is urged to contact Tatum police.

