Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sheriff: Armed homeowner shoots, kills burglar during attempted break in

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A homeowner in Louisiana shot and killed a man who was trying to break in, officials said.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to an attempted home break-in around 6 a.m. and found 20-year-old Kameron Serigny dead at the scene.

The homeowner told deputies he fired several shots at Serigny, who was trying to break in.

Investigators said the suspect first tried to break into a car in the driveway, setting off the car alarm and alerting the homeowners.

The home is equipped with several security cameras, which showed the suspect eating grass and beating on his chest, investigators said.

Video shows the suspect then punching a hole in the glass of the home’s door. Investigators said at that point, the homeowner fired one shot, and the suspect fell to the ground. Serigny then reportedly got up again and punched another hole in the glass.

The homeowner then shot him again, sending Serigny back to the ground. The suspect then got up and slammed himself into the door, breaking it open, the video shows. At that point, the homeowner fired three to four additional shots, killing Serigny, investigators said.

Detectives said the home security footage corroborated the homeowner’s statements.

The homeowner has not been charged, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
Credit: @XsmallJay via Spectee /TMX
WATCH: Katy storm damages trees, powerlines with heavy wind
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment