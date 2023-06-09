Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pine Tree girl brings back lemonade stand to benefit Hiway 80 shelter

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE TREE, Texas (KLTV) - A Pine Tree girl did her part on Friday to help the less fortunate.

Outside the Gilmer Road Walmart in Longview, Evie Lee White, 9, could be seen selling cups of lemonade for $0.50, with proceeds benefiting the Hiway 80 Women and Family Shelter. Evie’s mother said this is the second year her daughter has gotten permission from Walmart to set up the lemonade stand, with last year’s venture bringing in a whopping $1,800 for the mission. This year, she hopes to raise $2,000.

Evie said she started the fundraiser last year because she wanted to make sure the shelter had enough money during the summer.

Evie will be back at the Gilmer Road Walmart again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

