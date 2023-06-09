Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Payne Springs firefighters, EMS respond after person falls 30 feet out of tree

Payne Springs firefighters, EMS respond after man falls 30 feet out of tree
Payne Springs firefighters, EMS respond after man falls 30 feet out of tree(Payne Springs Fire and Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was flown to a Tyler hospital after he fell from a tree.

Payne Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue went to the scene at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to their Facebook post. They said they and EMS found that a male had fallen 30 or more feet from a tree on the property. He was conscious and alert, they said, but he was injured.

He was taken to UT Tyler by UT Health Air 1 West, the fire department said. No other information about the person’s condition is available.

