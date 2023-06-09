Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid overnight tonight. Friday’s forecast is looking very warm with a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers over Eastern Counties. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (15% Chance) for strong/severe storms on Saturday. At this time, it appears that the western section of our area has the best chances for the stronger storms as a disturbance passes from NW to SE through the area. There may be two rounds of stronger storms during the day, so please remain alert. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for the westernmost counties on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday...the temperatures are expected to be in the middle 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees, as we start to really warm up. High temperatures in the upper 90s are likely one week from today with heat index values into the triple digits for sure. Summer-Like Temperatures are on the way. More to come... Have a great night, East Texas.

