Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Iso. Strong/Severe T’Storms Possible On Saturday
Very slight chance for PM showers/t'showers on Friday. Better chances for a few strong storms on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy, Warm and Humid overnight tonight. Friday’s forecast is looking very warm with a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers over Eastern Counties. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (15% Chance) for strong/severe storms on Saturday. At this time, it appears that the western section of our area has the best chances for the stronger storms as a disturbance passes from NW to SE through the area. There may be two rounds of stronger storms during the day, so please remain alert. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be possible for the westernmost counties on Saturday. Beginning on Sunday...the temperatures are expected to be in the middle 90s, with heat index values near 100 degrees, as we start to really warm up. High temperatures in the upper 90s are likely one week from today with heat index values into the triple digits for sure. Summer-Like Temperatures are on the way. More to come... Have a great night, East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Dudley announced the closure on social media.
Dudley’s Cajun Cafe to close permanently due to owner’s recent health prognosis
The wreck happened about 8 p.m. A medical helicopter has responded.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash with semi-truck near Lindale
A shooting took place near the corner of Martin and Houston streets in Kilgore.
Kilgore police subdue intoxicated rifle-wielding man near Kilgore College

Latest News

Iso. Strong/Severe Storms Possible on Saturday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
A few strong/severe storms on Saturday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
A few strong/severe storms on Saturday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips