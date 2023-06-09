Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘One-in-a-million’ albino calf born to Anderson County rancher

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas rancher has a one-in-a-million calf birth, and one he didn’t even know was coming.

In the Anderson county Community of Blackfoot, Brad Henry is a fifth generation cattle rancher. He had recently bought a cow to add to his stock, but on Sunday that cow delivered a rare birth: An albino calf.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations of certain genes that affect the amount of melanin your body produces. Melanin controls the pigmentation, or color of your skin, eyes and hair. The albino traits are snow white skin or fur, and pink eyes.

Though the calf is healthy, albinism has its challenges. Poor eyesight is one and another is vulnerability to sunburn.

Henry talks about how his family will care for the calf, even going to the extreme of using sunscreen on it.

