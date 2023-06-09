Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Missing dog reunited with owners after they found her at NYC adoption event

Mocha was lost when the family went on vacation for a week in January and left her with a friend. Credit: Animal Care Centers of NYC / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KLTV) - A lost dog was recently reunited with her family when they saw her at a Paws in the Park adoption event hosted by Animal Care Centers of New York City.

Mocha was lost when the family went on vacation for a week in January and left her with a friend. They were devastated to learn she was missing when they returned home.

According to the NYCACC, Mocha was found tied to a post near the ASPCA about a month ago and was brought in by NYPD officers.

”Volunteers and staff always noted that her temperament was that of a true family dog,” the agency said. She was called “Sandy” during her time at the shelter.

A video shared by NYCACC shows Mocha immediately recognizing her true family. They were at the event hoping to adopt another dog when they saw her.

”I’m telling you, this is my dog,” a man says as his children play with Mocha. “I can show you pictures.”

After verifying the family’s proof of ownership and “witnessing Sandy’s ecstatic reaction upon seeing them,” NYCACC released Mocha to her family.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers