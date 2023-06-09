Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man dies after eating raw oysters from seafood stand, officials say

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a...
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a man’s death.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Health officials in Missouri are issuing a warning about consuming raw oysters after a person died this week.

KMOV reports that a 54-year-old man died after he became ill due to a bacteria called Vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in oysters and other shellfish.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued a warning to residents not to consume oysters that were bought from The Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester within the past week.

Health officials said that’s where the man had purchased the raw oysters.

According to the department, the oysters were likely already contaminated when they arrived at the establishment.

Investigators said they have since removed the oysters in question and are working to determine where they originally came from.

The Fruit Stand & Seafood is cooperating with the investigation.

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus can include abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, chills and vomiting.

Health officials urged anyone who has eaten raw oysters and is showing symptoms to seek medical care immediately.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Ray Miller, Jr., 21, is in the Gregg County Jail.
Longview police make arrest following discovery of body inside burned home
The City of Gladewater has rescinded it boil-water notice.
Gladewater police say suspect in custody, shelter order lifted
Regal Longview
Regal Longview movie theater announces closure
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
County Clerk Karen Phillips files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Smith County
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues
Bull escapes trailer while owner eats tacos in Denton, 3 hour chase ensues

Latest News

Jessica Fowler
TJC A&M Engineering Academy
Longview City Pay Study
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov