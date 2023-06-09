Man accused of sexually abusing child turns self in to Upshur County authorities
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in a case involving aggravated sexual assault of a child has turned himself in to authorities.
Quinton Antoine Branch, 41, of Helena, Montana, has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hazel.
Branch is a former resident of the Upshur County area and was wanted on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
